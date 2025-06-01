Dudley & Shanley Inc. Raises Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 321,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,125 shares during the period. Kornit Digital accounts for about 1.0% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $6,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 654.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on KRNT shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Kornit Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Kornit Digital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Kornit Digital Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $21.65 on Friday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -61.86 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.43.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.