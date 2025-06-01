Dudley & Shanley Inc. Lowers Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. lowered its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,050 shares during the quarter. Franklin Electric accounts for about 2.6% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Dudley & Shanley Inc. owned 0.38% of Franklin Electric worth $16,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

FELE stock opened at $86.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.48 and a 200-day moving average of $96.89. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.87 and a 12-month high of $111.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $455.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.21 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other news, Director David M. Wathen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $2,167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450,653.40. The trade was a 25.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

FELE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Franklin Electric from $111.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

