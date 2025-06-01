Dudley & Shanley Inc. Buys 110 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. AMETEK comprises about 3.8% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $24,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in AMETEK by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 142,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,616,000 after acquiring an additional 21,009 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in AMETEK by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 88,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,025,000 after acquiring an additional 12,584 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 8,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,331,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,028,000 after acquiring an additional 39,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 199,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $178.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.35. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.02 and a 52 week high of $198.33.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 16.94%. AMETEK’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,320 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total transaction of $250,021.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,512.89. The trade was a 5.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 710 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $125,414.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,318.40. The trade was a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AME. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho set a $212.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AMETEK from $197.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.89.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Articles

