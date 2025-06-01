Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 29,596 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,451,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,596 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $61,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.50 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.89.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.58. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The firm has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 5,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,800. This represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

