Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,609,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,056 shares during the quarter. Haleon makes up about 1.3% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Haleon worth $88,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Haleon by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,071,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,758,000 after purchasing an additional 475,934 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Haleon by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 47,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Haleon by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Haleon by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 719,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 41,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Haleon in the fourth quarter worth $761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

HLN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Haleon stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Haleon plc has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Haleon had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Haleon plc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

