Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Cuts Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,356 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.09% of EOG Resources worth $65,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,919,327 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,628,497,000 after buying an additional 2,270,013 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,192,314 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,230,014,000 after buying an additional 781,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,549,802 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,541,282,000 after buying an additional 234,067 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,719,012 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $701,036,000 after buying an additional 159,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,686,003 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $696,990,000 after buying an additional 365,115 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. This represents a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Williams Trading set a $154.00 target price on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $156.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.79.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $108.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.52 and a 1 year high of $138.18. The company has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.18%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

