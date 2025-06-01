Doliver Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Doliver Advisors LP cut its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 821.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of K stock opened at $82.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.30. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $55.96 and a 52-week high of $83.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 37.25%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.58%.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total transaction of $9,458,826.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,732,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,347,840.65. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,374,996 shares of company stock worth $113,174,775 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on K shares. Citigroup raised Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.75.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

