Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock Price Down 4.9% – Time to Sell?

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) shares were down 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.16. Approximately 283,499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,112,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DAWN shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17. The stock has a market cap of $647.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of -1.24.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.28 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 13,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $87,414.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,313.62. This represents a 8.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 4,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $26,805.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,346.06. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,725 shares of company stock worth $167,299 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAWN. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 74,091 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 89,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 15,831 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

