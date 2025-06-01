Davis Commodities (NASDAQ:DTCK) Shares Up 0.7% – Still a Buy?

Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.55. 13,486 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 104,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Davis Commodities Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Davis Commodities

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Davis Commodities stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK – Free Report) by 354.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,571 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Davis Commodities worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Davis Commodities Company Profile

Davis Commodities Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an agricultural commodity trading company in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company trades in agricultural commodities, including sugar, rice, and oil and fat products under the Maxwill and Taffy brands. It also provides warehouse storage and logistic, as well as agency services.

