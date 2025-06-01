Daniel Brooks Baer Sells 2,435 Shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Stock

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Brooks Baer sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $58,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,632. This trade represents a 8.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Daniel Brooks Baer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 28th, Daniel Brooks Baer sold 2,000 shares of Grindr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $47,960.00.

Grindr Stock Performance

Grindr stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.38. Grindr Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -69.71 and a beta of 0.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grindr ( NYSE:GRND ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Grindr had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 177.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Grindr Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Grindr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Grindr in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Grindr in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grindr in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Grindr from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grindr

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Grindr by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 9,968 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Grindr by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Grindr in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Grindr in the fourth quarter worth approximately $926,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Grindr by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Grindr Company Profile

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

