Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA Buys 119 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Novartis comprises 1.3% of Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Novartis by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,183,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,372,000 after purchasing an additional 90,823 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,668,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,706,000 after buying an additional 368,171 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,132,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,522,000 after buying an additional 399,862 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,002,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,908,000 after acquiring an additional 296,950 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,161,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,990,000 after acquiring an additional 52,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Shares of NVS opened at $115.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $96.06 and a 52 week high of $120.92. The stock has a market cap of $244.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.60.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 23.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

