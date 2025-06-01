Czech National Bank Purchases 11,302 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Czech National Bank lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,302 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $37,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 86,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after buying an additional 27,251 shares in the last quarter. OFC Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,544,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,197,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $412,086,000 after buying an additional 18,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.41.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.2%

TXN stock opened at $180.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.52. The company has a market capitalization of $164.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.23%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.