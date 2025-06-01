Czech National Bank Has $30.78 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,047 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,578 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $30,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,255 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $85.12 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $118.40. The company has a market capitalization of $107.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

