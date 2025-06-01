Czech National Bank Grows Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,790 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $23,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Allan Corp lifted its position in Altria Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO stock opened at $60.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.88. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MO

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.