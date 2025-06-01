Czech National Bank Acquires 7,346 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Czech National Bank increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,346 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $32,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.50.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:UNP opened at $221.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.68. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $258.07. The company has a market capitalization of $132.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 48.29%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

