Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Trading Down 5.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) traded down 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $60.13 and last traded at $60.29. 1,926,507 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 3,712,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $85.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.29 and a 200 day moving average of $57.43. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -403.60 and a beta of 2.29.

In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $2,600,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,103,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,219,338.58. This represents a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,802,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,754,677.81. The trade was a 0.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,665 shares of company stock worth $19,795,531 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 69.2% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

