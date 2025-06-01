COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and traded as high as $9.30. COSCO SHIPPING shares last traded at $9.29, with a volume of 3,236 shares.

COSCO SHIPPING Trading Down 2.3%

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

COSCO SHIPPING Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.5456 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from COSCO SHIPPING’s previous dividend of $0.28.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.