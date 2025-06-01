Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 18,116 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $8,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $64.69 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $83.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.85.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

