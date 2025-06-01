Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Shares Acquired by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTBI. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 311.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 317.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Price Performance

CTBI stock opened at $51.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $929.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.56. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.97.

Community Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $66.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTBI shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Community Trust Bancorp from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Community Trust Bancorp from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

