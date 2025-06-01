Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by American National Bank & Trust

American National Bank & Trust cut its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.2% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 186,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after buying an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 26,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 268.1% during the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 32,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 23,372 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL opened at $93.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The firm has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.27. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $85.32 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.12.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

