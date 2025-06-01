Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Short Interest Update

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the April 30th total of 912,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognition Therapeutics by 814.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,007,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 897,353 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 63,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38,851 shares during the period. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 372.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 53,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42,321 shares during the period. Finally, Voss Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGTX opened at $0.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.00. Cognition Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $2.54.

Cognition Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CGTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognition Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CGTX. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Cognition Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognition Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

