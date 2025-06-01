Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Director Sells $52,327.00 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 1,100 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $52,327.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,904 shares in the company, valued at $899,263.28. This trade represents a 5.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

CCOI opened at $45.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 0.76. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.65 and a 1 year high of $86.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $247.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.81 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.31%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.38) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cogent Communications

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 65,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCOI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cogent Communications from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cogent Communications to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Cogent Communications from $102.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.