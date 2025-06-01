Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Citigroup from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Citigroup from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.97.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,656.48. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $75.30 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $84.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $140.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.47.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 35.39%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

