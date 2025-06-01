China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF) Short Interest Up 41.8% in May

China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,019,400 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the April 30th total of 2,834,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,091.8 days.

China Hongqiao Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHHQF remained flat at $1.63 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,211. China Hongqiao Group has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.69.

China Hongqiao Group Company Profile

China Hongqiao Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells aluminum products in the People's Republic of China and Indonesia. The company's products include molten aluminum alloys, aluminum alloy ingots, aluminum busbars, aluminum alloy processing, and alumina products.

