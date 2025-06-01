Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Boosted by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 2.0% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.24.

Shares of CVX opened at $136.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.52.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.17%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

