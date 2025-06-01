Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG) Shares Down 3.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG – Get Free Report) fell 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.07. 11,142 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 21,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.11.
Chesapeake Gold Trading Down 3.6%
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.06. The firm has a market cap of C$72.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 0.94.
Chesapeake Gold Company Profile
Chesapeake Gold Corp., a mineral exploration and evaluation company, focuses on acquisition, evaluation, and development of precious metal deposits in North and Central America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Metates project that includes 14 mining concessions covering an area of 14,727 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.
