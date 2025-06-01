Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 204,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,618 shares during the period. Charter Communications makes up approximately 1.1% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $75,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Makaira Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 373,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,919,000 after buying an additional 14,510 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after buying an additional 17,952 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHTR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $430.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $409.39.

Charter Communications Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $392.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.49 and a 1-year high of $437.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $375.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.77.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.70 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.