Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 204,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,618 shares during the period. Charter Communications makes up approximately 1.1% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $75,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Makaira Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 373,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,919,000 after buying an additional 14,510 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after buying an additional 17,952 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHTR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $430.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $409.39.
Charter Communications Trading Down 0.8%
Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $392.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.49 and a 1-year high of $437.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $375.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.77.
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.70 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
