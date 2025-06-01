Chagee (NASDAQ:CHA) Trading Down 6.6% – Time to Sell?

Chagee Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.88 and last traded at $28.93. Approximately 1,114,341 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,646,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Chagee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Chagee alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Chagee

Chagee Stock Performance

About Chagee

Chagee ( NASDAQ:CHA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 30th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $467.53 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Our Mission With every cup of our tea, we aspire to foster a global connection of people and cultures. Our Vision To modernize the tea-drinking experience through technology and innovation. Our Core Values “Customer First” is the foundational philosophy of how we make decisions and run our business. “Caring for Partners” is the core value that defines how we interact with consumers, franchise partners, suppliers, and employees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chagee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chagee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.