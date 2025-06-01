Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 6.5% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $19,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $1,018,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $723,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $815,000. Tandem Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $4,623,000. Finally, Gemsstock Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 266.4% in the fourth quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 293,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,046,000 after buying an additional 213,400 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $516.69 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $478.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.02. The stock has a market cap of $323.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.