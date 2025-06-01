Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in AT&T were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $1,858,418,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 96,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,203,667,000 after purchasing an additional 26,280,866 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 53,432,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,216,665,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881,578 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,148,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,779,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 4,986.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,913,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,741,000 after acquiring an additional 9,719,036 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $27.73 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $29.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

