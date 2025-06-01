Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Sells 900 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in FOX were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of FOX by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 109,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of FOX by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 151,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 14,317 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,000. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $54.69 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.85 and its 200 day moving average is $51.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FOXA shares. Cfra Research raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FOX from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FOX from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.71.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

