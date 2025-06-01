Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Sells 1,747 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 76.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $289.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $303.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $273.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.58.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

