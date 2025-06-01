Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Has $323,000 Holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Standex International were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Standex International by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Standex International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Standex International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Standex International by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standex International Stock Performance

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $151.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. Standex International Co. has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $212.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $207.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.71 million. Standex International had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Standex International’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standex International

In related news, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $55,426.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,259 shares in the company, valued at $821,087.67. This represents a 6.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SXI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Standex International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Standex International from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Standex International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.33.

About Standex International

(Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Further Reading

