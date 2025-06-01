Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Has $302,000 Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,315,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,118,000 after buying an additional 75,313 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,325,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,208 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,988,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,518,000 after purchasing an additional 591,042 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,626,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,934,000 after purchasing an additional 278,158 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at $60,219,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $32.83 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Option Care Health

Option Care Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.