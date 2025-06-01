Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Has $295,000 Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 88.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAE. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 36,520.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Stock Down 0.2%

HAE opened at $67.68 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $94.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.44 and a 200-day moving average of $70.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.02. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $330.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Haemonetics from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America downgraded Haemonetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.89.

About Haemonetics



Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

