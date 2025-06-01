Centaurus Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

CGGO opened at $30.30 on Friday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.59 and its 200 day moving average is $29.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

