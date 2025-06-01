Centaurus Financial Inc. Invests $256,000 in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,708 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,115,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,435,550,000 after buying an additional 730,994 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,270,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,440,648,000 after buying an additional 387,901 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Fortinet by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,388,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $792,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,888 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $724,048,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Fortinet by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,622,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $720,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,811 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $102.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.48. The company has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $114.82.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 256.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.33 per share, for a total transaction of $34,876.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,899,637.98. This trade represents a 0.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $376,266.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,000,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,217,215.48. The trade was a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 697,818 shares of company stock worth $69,539,128. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $123.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $103.00 price target on shares of Fortinet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.80.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

