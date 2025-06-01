Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 756 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lighthouse Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,144,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 77,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GEHC stock opened at $69.96 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.65 and a twelve month high of $94.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.06.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.95%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GEHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

