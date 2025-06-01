Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 44,210 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $4,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,233,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,311 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 125,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 55,780 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,337,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,549 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,226,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,176,000 after acquiring an additional 245,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,678,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,775,000 after acquiring an additional 77,548 shares in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVE. Scotiabank upgraded Cenovus Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Veritas cut Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $20.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.03.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.39 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 5.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.