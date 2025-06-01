CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CBB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CBB Bancorp stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $10.33. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.17. CBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62.

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.94 million during the quarter.

CBB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

About CBB Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. CBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

