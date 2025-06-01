Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,220 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,142,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,197,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,193,105,000 after buying an additional 1,772,223 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Workday by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,722,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $960,454,000 after buying an additional 1,406,088 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,530,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $911,027,000 after acquiring an additional 52,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Workday by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,963,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $764,575,000 after acquiring an additional 181,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Trading Up 2.4%

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $247.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total transaction of $112,595.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,789,921.75. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.52, for a total value of $17,246,401.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $26,729,781.44. This trade represents a 39.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,793 shares of company stock worth $77,122,102 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on WDAY. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.54.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

