Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,613 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,613 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,360,191,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,074,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,306 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 504.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,682,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,022 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,748,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509,311 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,816,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 358,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $45,371,734.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,973,088.62. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $103,437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $48,988. This represents a 99.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,901,701 shares of company stock worth $370,407,533. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR opened at $126.63 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $133.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.90 and its 200-day moving average is $90.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.84 billion, a PE ratio of 666.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair set a $84.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.95.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

