Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartline Investment Corp increased its position in Cloudflare by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 264,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,464,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Cloudflare by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Cloudflare from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.79.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.32, for a total transaction of $6,145,690.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 413,413 shares in the company, valued at $48,501,613.16. The trade was a 11.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 41,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total value of $6,515,149.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,870,209. This represents a 14.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 501,085 shares of company stock worth $65,312,967 over the last quarter. 12.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $166.21 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.24 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -755.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.73.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $479.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

