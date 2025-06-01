Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $8.70 Million Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,546 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $8,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5,019.0% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 38,039,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,446,000 after acquiring an additional 37,296,320 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,108.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,554,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347,920 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,863,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,414,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,990,000 after acquiring an additional 719,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,658,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,286,000 after acquiring an additional 470,630 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average of $50.90. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $51.34.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

