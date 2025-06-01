Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $726,000 Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,193,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $100.36 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $89.76 and a 12-month high of $108.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.15. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.88.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.