Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,548,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 15,832 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of PJUN opened at $38.87 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $38.93. The company has a market cap of $619.20 million, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.46.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

