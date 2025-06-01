Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 40.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,179 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,228,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,782,521,000 after acquiring an additional 538,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,883,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,765,317,000 after purchasing an additional 327,637 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,121,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204,309 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,196,258,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,422,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,953,000 after purchasing an additional 655,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.8%

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $179.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.67. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.57 and a fifty-two week high of $180.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 552 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $96,335.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,634.16. The trade was a 3.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $418,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,876. The trade was a 10.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,579 shares of company stock valued at $584,818. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.46.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

