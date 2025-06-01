Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 36,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

JEPQ stock opened at $52.49 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.31 and a 12-month high of $58.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.82 and its 200 day moving average is $54.48. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01 and a beta of -0.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.5979 dividend. This represents a $7.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.54.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

