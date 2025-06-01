CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Short Interest Update

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the April 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CASI Free Report ) by 226.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 69,158 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.64% of CASI Pharmaceuticals worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $7.67.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 181.52% and a negative net margin of 143.18%.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

