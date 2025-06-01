Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 133.03 ($1.79) and traded as high as GBX 155.50 ($2.09). Carr’s Group shares last traded at GBX 151 ($2.03), with a volume of 56,067 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 133.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 127.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of £147.02 million, a PE ratio of -108.35 and a beta of 0.81.

Carr's Group (LON:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported GBX 5.10 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carr's Group had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Carr's Group plc will post 8.8356164 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Carr’s Group’s previous dividend of $2.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Carr’s Group’s payout ratio is presently -574.04%.

Carr’s is an international leader in manufacturing value added products and solutions, with market leading brands and robust market positions in Agriculture and Engineering, supplying customers around the world. Carr’s operates a business model that empowers operating subsidiaries, enabling them to be competitive, agile, and effective in their individual markets whilst setting overall standards and goals.

